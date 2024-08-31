Raphinha claims Barcelona do not need new signings

Barcelona star Raphinha was bullishly confident after their 7-0 demolition of Real Valladolid.

The Brazilian international netted a first career hat trick as Barcelona stormed to victory in Catalonia to maintain their winning start to the La Liga season.

Four wins from four games means La Blaugrana head into the September international break top of the table with just three goals conceded.

Raphinha was too much for the visitors defence to handle on the day and he claimed the performance of Hansi Flick’s side demonstrates there was no need for extra summer transfers.

“I don’t know if it was my best game, but it was one of the best. It’s the first hat trick of my career and I’m happy to help the team”, as per quotes from Marca.

“I know this season is very important for me and I’m trying to be at my best.

“Today’s game has shown there’s no need for other players to arrive.”

Raphinha has been omitted from Brazil’s squad, for their two incoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in September, and he will remain in Barcelona on a personalised training plan.

Barcelona are next in action on September 15 as they face a crucial Catalan derby at Girona.

