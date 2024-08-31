Nico Williams: My heart is at Athletic Club

Nico Williams has issued a firm update on his commitment to Athletic Club.

The Spanish international was openly pursued by Barcelona over the summer following his starring role in La Roja’s Euro 2024 title win.

Despite initial optimism over luring him to Catalonia, Athletic Club stood strong on their talisman, to keep him in Bilbao.

The situation was only formally resolved as the La Liga transfer window closed on August 30 with Williams ready for a key campaign.

The 22-year-old spoke after Athletic Club’s 1-0 league defeat at home to Atletico Madrid and the home fans will be delighted by the latest update.

“It’s good big teams have you on their agenda, but I’ve always been clear, I want to be here”, as per quotes from DAZN, via Mundo Deportivo.

“Athletic Club is a different feeling that you don’t get at other clubs. I’m really looking forward to doing big things at this club.

“There were approaches from many clubs. My heart is with Athletic. I have a contract here, but who knows what happens in future. I wanted to stay because playing in Europe with Athletic Club was what I was most excited about.”

There will not change to the situation until January at the earliest, but Athletic Club are certain to reject a mid-season approach, despite Williams having a €58m release clause at the Estadio San Mames.

That means the club only have limited control over what happens in the long term but Williams will not be moving away until at least 2025.