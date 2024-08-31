Real Madrid star set to miss Real Betis clash

It’s not been an easy start to the season for Real Madrid, who could be seven points adrift of Barcelona in La Liga before they take on Real Betis in their final match before the first international break of the season. Carlo Ancelotti’s side are off the back of a disappointing draw away to Las Palmas, and things do not appear to be getting easier for the reigning champions.

Ancelotti only has three natural centre-back options (Antonio Rudiger, Eder Militao and Jesus Vallejo) to choose from at the moment due to David Alaba’s long-term absence because of an ACL tear last December. The Italian could be without one of those for the match against Betis, as Mario Cortegana of The Athletic has reported that Vallejo again missed training on Saturday.

Vallejo, who missed the trip to Las Palmas because of injury, is unlikely to be a miss for Real Madrid. Not only if he behind Rudiger and Militao, the expected starters, in the pecking order, Aurelien Tchouameni is also counted on more as a centre-back, despite being a midfielder.