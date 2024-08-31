Saturday’s La Liga action featured two first wins of the season for Espanyol and Mallorca following Barcelona’s 7-0 hammering of Real Valladolid and Atletico Madrid’s late victory at Athletic Club.

Valencia were forced to dig deep in the final game as they snatched a first point of the season as they sealed a 1-1 derby draw with Villarreal.

Espanyol 2-1 Rayo Vallecano

Espanyol grabbed their first win since returning to the the top flight via a 96th minute clincher from Tottenham loanee Alejo Veliz.

The goals in this contest were spread from the start to the closing stages, as Alvaro Garcia got behind the hosts defence to steer Rayo Vallecano ahead, and Carlos Romero instantly equalised.

Neither side could find winner either side of the break, as Rayo were denied by the woodwork, before Veliz crashed home a superb winner.

Leganes 0-1 Mallorca

Leganes have enjoyed a strong start to their own return to the top tier but they slipped up at home to Mallorca.

Mallorca had failed to win under new boss Jagoba Arrasate ahead of their trip to the capital but they snatched a key first three points of the campaign.

A tame opening suited the home side, as they looked to preserve an unbeaten run of form, before Dani Rodriguez burst into the box to nod Mallorca in front just before the break.

Leganes posed a mixed threat late on as Mallorca head back to Palma with a vital win before the international break.

Valencia 1-1 Villarreal

Valencia hosted local rivals Villarreal on the back of losing their first three games of the season with the Yellow Submarine picking up seven points.

Hugo Duro calmly steered home, as Villarreal failed to clear a corner, but the home team were pegged back in first half added time, thanks to a deflected hit from Ayoze Perez.

Hugo Duro scores! ⚽ The Valencia star with the opening goal of the game against Villarreal tonight 🦇 pic.twitter.com/JSLHFdcexa — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) August 31, 2024

¡QUÉ GOLAZO DE AYOZE PÉREZ PARA EL EMPATE!

¡QUÉ PASE DE SANTI COMESAÑA!

📽️ @GoalsXtrapic.twitter.com/9cxNopJ3WZ — Football Report (@FootballReprt) August 31, 2024

Chances popped up at both ends in the second half, as Villarreal’s Pape Gueye was sent off for a second booking, but Valencia were denied a winner by the post and some fine goalkeeping from Diego Conde.

