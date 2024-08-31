La Liga confirm Barcelona have only registered Dani Olmo until 31st of December

Earlier this week, Barcelona finally managed to secure the registration of Dani Olmo, who had been forced to miss the opening two matches of the season as he was yet to be signed up with La Liga due to the Catalan club’s well-documented financial woes.

President Laporta will give a press conference on Tuesday, September 3rd, to assess the transfer window. @FCBarcelona — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 31, 2024

Barcelona “took advantage” of Andreas Christensen’s two-month injury lay-off to register Olmo, with the Dane’s wages freed up to allow the Euro 2024 winner to be able to play. However, because of this, Olmo is only registered until the winter, which was confirmed by Javier Gomez, La Liga’s Corporate General Director, on Friday (via Marca).

“Dani Olmo is registered until the 31st of December. If Barcelona does not manage to generate registration capacity, on the 1st of January he would be un-registered.”

Gomez also spoke on Barcelona’s effort to return to La Liga’s 1:1 rule, which they failed to do during the summer transfer window.

“The data shows you that Barcelona is on course to return to the 1:1 rule. When the accounts are published and are official, it will be possible to see it.”