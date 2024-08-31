Kylian Mbappe sets unwanted record ahead of Real Betis showdown

Kylian Mbappe is not having the start to life at Real Madrid he expected.

The French international landed in Madrid earlier this summer after completing his long awaited free transfer move from Paris Saint-Germain.

After being granted an extended break after Euro 2024, he fired on his debut, in the 2-0 UEFA Super Cup win over Atalanta.

However, his start to La Liga action has been sluggish, with no goals in his first three appearances in the Spanish top-flight.

Carlo Ancelotti continues to retain faith in him despite failing to score against Mallorca, Real Valladolid and Las Palmas ahead of hosting Real Betis tomorrow.

No goals in his first three league games of a season sets an unwanted benchmark for Mbappe stretching back across his time in Paris and with AS Monaco.

His last spell of four league games without a goal came at PSG, from January 2023, before bursting back into life with six goals in his following four league outings.

Los Blancos fans will be hoping a similar form streak can be triggered as he looks to avoid heading into the international break without a league goal.