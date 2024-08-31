Joan Laporta schedules press conference to explain Barcelona’s disappointing summer transfer window

Expectations were high for Barcelona at the start of the summer. The club had set out plans to sign Nico Williams, Dani Olmo and a new defensive midfielder, while a return to La Liga’s 1:1 rule was also being sought. However, only the signing of Olmo (and Pau Victor) transpired for the Catalans, who still have major financial problems.

Dani Olmo will start tomorrow. @tjuanmarti — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 30, 2024

There’s little doubt that it was a disappointing transfer window for Barcelona, and many supporters are demanding answers from club president Joan Laporta, who had stated earlier in the summer that the financial situation was improving.

As per MD, Barcelona have confirmed that Laporta will give an insight into the club’s summer business. He has scheduled a press conference for Tuesday, in which the matter is to be discussed at length.

It’s become clear that things are not any better at Barcelona, and that was amplified by the inability to sign a centre-back of defensive midfielder – despite a distinct lack of depth. It will be very interesting to see what Laporta says.