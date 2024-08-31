Hansi Flick heaps praise on Barcelona players following Real Valladolid rout

It was a special afternoon for Barcelona on Saturday, as they ran out 7-0 winners against Real Valladolid. The result ensures that the Catalans remain with their 100% record, and will continue as La Liga leaders until after the first international break of the season.

A wealth of goal contributions from our forward line tonight. 😌 pic.twitter.com/uon92daGlf — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 31, 2024

Hansi Flick was delighted with the result and performances. He heaped praise on his players, and also thanked fans for their support.

“The team did very well. From the beginning, they were at 100%, with pressure and a lot of intensity.

“I’m happy for the fans, their chants are for the team. The people on the streets give us a lot of energy and there’s a great mentality and atmosphere in the team. When you see how the fans are excited after the victory, you see that the team doesn’t lose intensity after 7 goals, it’s very good. This makes the fans feel proud. We are here to give our best.”

Flick also spread the praise further, acknowledges the role of numerous people – which included sporting director Deco, who has come under-fire from supporters following Barcelona’s disappointing summer transfer window.

“Before the pre-season we had already analysed everything from top to bottom, I have to thank Deco. They have hired a lot of experts for the team staff, the medical team is excellent. This also empowers the players, knowing that they are in good hands.”