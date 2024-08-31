Former player intends to sue Valencia following dismissal

On Friday, Valencia announced the “dismissal” of Samu Castillejo. The 29-year-old winger, who was not in Ruben Baraja’s plans for this season, had been negotiating a mutual contract termination with the club before it was announced that he was sacked instead.

El Valencia CF comunica el despido del jugador Samuel Castillejo. — Valencia CF (@valenciacf) August 30, 2024

Understandably, Castillejo – who signed for the club in 2022 after leaving AC Milan – does not intend to take this dismissal lying down. As per Relevo (via MD), he intends to take Valencia to court to claim the wages that would have been owed to him during the final year of his contract (which was due to expire in 2025).

Castillejo had been on a deal worth €2.5m per year (approximately €50k per week), and Valencia were seemingly desperate to get him off the books. According to the report, an agreement was close to being reached that would see Los Che save 30% of his wages in exchange for his departure, but before it came to fruition, he was dismissed.