€15m asking price made deadline day exit impossible for Real Madrid outcast

Nabil Fekir’s move to UAE side Al-Jazira Club, which was confirmed on Friday, made it possible for a big signing to be made by Real Betis before the summer transfer window closed. They ultimately settled on Giovani Lo Celso, who returns to the club five years after leaving for Tottenham Hotspur.

Lo Celso was not the only midfielder being targeted by Betis, as they also wanted Dani Ceballos to return. The Spanish international was also keen on the move, and earlier in the week, he told Real Madrid of his desire to leave before Friday’s deadline.

However, Los Blancos did not make it easy, and Relevo say that only an offer of €15m would have been accepted. In the end, Betis could only reach €7m, much to the disappointment of Ceballos, who had been personal terms with Los Verdiblancos.

Ceballos has been unhappy with his role at Real Madrid over the last 12 months, which is why he sought an exit. It remains to be seen whether his minutes pick up on the back of this debacle, especially with Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga currently injured.