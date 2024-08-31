Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti is backing Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior to decide the club’s penalty taker this season.

Los Blancos were awarded their first penalty of the 2024/25 season as Vinicius Junior dispatched the equaliser in their 1-1 draw at Las Palmas.

That indicates the Brazilian will be Real Madrid’s spot kick specialist this season with club captain Luka Modric not a starting pick for Ancelotti.

Vinicius scored all three of his penalties last season, and looked certain to take on the job, if Mbappe had not joined.

However, the Frenchman’s arrival in Madrid has complicated the situation, with a career tally of 42 penalties scored from 51 taken.

Ancelotti opted for player control on the matter ahead of a key La Liga clash with Real Betis tomorrow.

“It’s a decision for the players to make. It’s right to give responsibility to Mbappe and Vini , I prefer they decide because I have confidence in them”, as per quotes from Relevo.

“It will depend on how they are in the match and what each of them needs.”

Mbappe heads into the home game looking to score his first league goal for Madrid after failing to fire in the first three games of the campaign.

The majority of Ancelotti’s squad will then head away on international duty with Mbappe set to captain France in UEFA Nations League action against Italy and Belgium.