Carlo Ancelotti thankful for Real Madrid star staying – “He is an important player for us”

Real Madrid had a fairly quiet summer transfer window, with their only signings – Kylian Mbappe and Endrick Felipe – having been wrapped up well in advance of the market opening in July. The only first team departures were Toni Kroos, Nacho Fernandez and Joselu Mato, and they all left in July too.

It meant that August was a very quiet month, aside from the last day or two. Dani Ceballos was strongly linked with a return to Real Betis, and he even handed in a transfer request to seal the move. However, Real Madrid’s valuation was not met, so the midfielder has remained in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad.

This is something that the Italian is thankful for, despite the fact that Ceballos has struggled for prominence over the last 12 months (via Diario AS).

“He is an important player for us. It is true that he has not had the minutes he wanted or deserved, but we are happy that he has stayed with us. He will be very useful for the team.”

Ceballos could get more chances in the coming weeks with Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga currently injured. On Sunday, he could even face the club he could have joined when Real Madrid host Real Betis at the Santiago Bernabeu.