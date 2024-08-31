Barcelona star named in matchday squad for Real Valladolid clash after recovering from injury

Hansi Flick has named his matchday squad for Saturday’s fixture against Real Valladolid at the Estadi Olimpic in Montjuic. Barcelona can go five points clear of the chasing pack with a victory, and ahead of kick-off, they have been given a very handy boost.

Marc Berna’s ACL injury earlier this week meant that Hansi Flick only has three pivot “options” at this disposal until the return of Frenkie de Jong, which could be further away than anticipated. Two of those, Marc Casado and Pedri, are expected to start against Valladolid, while the other is Eric Garcia, although he has been injured himself.

Eric picked up a foot injury earlier this month, but fortunately, it was not overly serious. He returned to training on Friday, and Barcelona have now confirmed that he has been passed fit to face Valladolid.

Official: Eric García has received the medical green light. @FCBarcelona — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 31, 2024

Eric’s availability is very good news for Barcelona, as it could allow Pedri to receive some much-needed rest if the game is won against Valladolid with minutes to spare. It remains to be seen whether he is counted on during Saturday’s match.