Atletico Madrid snatch incredible late Athletic Club win

Atletico Madrid secured a La Liga win at Athletic Club for just the second time since 2017 via Angel Correa’s late intervention.

Los Rojiblancos looked to be on course for their second 0-0 of the week after being held at home to Espanyol in midweek action.

However, there was to be a late sting in the tail, as Correa came off the bench, to decide the contest in Bilbao.

Already 425 games. But we want you to stay FOREVER ❤️🤍 pic.twitter.com/bEu3vG98fc — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) August 31, 2024

Neither side created much in a tight opening half in the Basque Country before Nico Williams was denied a breakthrough goal just after the restart.

Atletico Madrid struggled to carve out anything as the game wore on, before Correa came off the bench in the 88th minute, and made an immediate impact in added time.

Summer signing Alexander Sorloth released him in behind and the Argentinian kept his cool to slot home a dramatic clincher.

ANGEL CORREA SCORES IN ADDED TIME!!!pic.twitter.com/v833ZCjPsW — Football Xtra™ (@FootballXtra0) August 31, 2024

Both sides now head into the international break with Atletico Madrid next in action at home to Valencia on September 15.

Images via Getty Images