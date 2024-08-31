Alvaro Valles set for four months of inaction as Real Betis fail to secure Las Palmas agreement

The Alvaro Valles transfer saga ran on throughout the summer, but in the end, it did not have a happy ending for all parties concerned. Las Palmas tried, and failed, to sell him, while the 27-year-old’s dreams of returning to Real Betis were ultimately dashed.

Up until the final day of the transfer window, Betis were trying to sign Valles. However, they could not make a move until Rui Silva, their current number one, left the club, which did not happen because of Benfica pulling their interest.

As per Diario AS, it means that Valles will remain at Las Palmas until at least January. In the next four months, he will play zero matches, as it’s already been decided by the club’s hierarchy that he is unavailable for selection until he signs a new contract (which is very unlikely to happen).

Betis may go for Valles in the winter, although again, it is likely to depend on the possible departure of Silva. Irrespective, the two parties will almost certainly secure a pre-contract agreement, meaning that the goalkeeper would return to the Benito Villamarin next summer at the very latest.