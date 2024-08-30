Valencia sign Atletico Madrid defender in deadline day transfer

Valencia’s busy La Liga transfer deadline day has continued with a move to sign Atletico Madrid defender German Valera.

Los Che have completed a host of late swoops to bolster their squad at the 11th hour with Valera the latest addition.

Midfielder Enzo Barrenechea has completed a season long loan from Aston Villa with Valera offering cover at full back and in midfield.

🚨Atletico Madrid defender German Valera has joined Valencia on deadline day https://t.co/8vXoGvMexI — Football España (@footballespana_) August 30, 2024

The Spain U21 international made just one La Liga appearance for Los Rojiblancos, after arriving in Madrid in 2018, and the club have been working to offload him from their squad this summer.

The 22-year-old has spent the majority of the last four seasons out on loan with spells at Tenerife, Real Sociedad, FC Andorra and Real Zaragoza.

A fresh chance at Valencia could revive his stalled career, with Atletico Madrid well covered in his position, after a busy summer of transfer activity in their half of the Spanish capital.