Real Sociedad seize deadline day deal for Manchester City target

Real Sociedad have completed a €20m deadline day move for Iceland international Orri Oskarsson.

La Real have been in talks with FC Copenhagen in the last few days, after edging ahead of Manchester City, in the race to sign the 20-year-old.

Oskarsson has enjoyed a superb 12 months for club and country after making his senior international debut in 2023 with two goals in eight caps.

💥🇮🇸 REAL SOCIEDAD SIGN ORRI OSKARSSON 🇮🇸💥 https://t.co/0G34fcBRcB — Football España (@footballespana_) August 30, 2024

At club level, he caught the eye with ten league goals in Copenhagen last season, plus five in six since the start of the 2024 league campaign in Denmark.

The Basque side have moved quickly to avoid missing out, and the paperwork was completed minutes before the La Liga deadline with former Real Sociedad and Iceland star Alfred Finnbogason backing the move.

Muéstrale amor y te dará muchos goles. 💙🤍🇮🇸 https://t.co/TerOCeLciZ — Alfreð Finnbogason (@A_Finnbogason) August 30, 2024

Oskarsson has signed a contract until 2030, but he will not join up with his new teammates until after the September international window, with Iceland in action against Montenegro and Turkey.