Real Betis open talks with Tottenham Hotspur for midfielder after Dani Ceballos effort

Real Betis are desperate to bring in a creative presence before the end of the summer transfer window, and it looks as if they are not going to have the funds to bring in Dani Ceballos from Real Madrid. They are turning their attention to another former midfielder of theirs.

Betis have submitted a final offer for Ceballos, but they are not hopeful of it being accepted, and as such, have opened talks with Tottenham Hotspur for Giovani Lo Celso again. Like Ceballos, Lo Celso has been perenially linked with a return to the Benito Villamarin in recent summers, but like Ceballos, the finances could get in the way.

Despite the Argentina international having just a year left on his deal, Spurs are demanding around €15m for his signature. Betis have made a first offer of around €6m for Lo Celso though. Marca say that Betis are awaiting a response, with Aston Villa also linked to Lo Celso.

Manuel Pellegrini does have Isco and Pablo Fornals at his disposal but with another season in Europe, will no doubt be keen to have plenty of depth available. Additionally, and in comparison to the departing Nabil Fekir, Lo Celso and Ceballos can play deeper in midfield with Isco ahead of them.