Real Betis make final offer for Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos

Real Betis look as if they will once again come up short for Dani Ceballos. The Sevillano midfielder has been linked with a return to Betis for a number of years, but Los Verdiblancos are set to be priced out of a move.

Ceballos has been given a price tag of €20m by Real Madrid. Los Blancos are reluctant to let him leave, and have been trying to persuade him to stay, although they will listen to his wishes. Nevertheless, they are not willing to cede too much financially. Betis have already had a bid turned down for €5m for 50% of his rights, but now Relevo say they have come back with a final offer of €7m for 50% of his rights.

That would be €6m short of their valuation, and supposedly they have received higher offers in the last week. AS Monaco have also been linked to Ceballos of late. The 28-year-old is desperate for a larger role this season, but Los Blancos are set to reject Betis’ offer. As such, they will turn their attentions to another former player in Giovani Lo Celso.