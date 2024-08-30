Real Betis confirm Giovani Lo Celso return

Real Betis have completed a deal to bring Giovani Lo Celso back to the club on transfer deadline day.

Los Verdiblancos launched a late push to bring the Argentina international back to La Liga after failing to land Real Madrid star Dani Ceballos.

Talks with Tottenham moved swiftly, with Real Betis previously linked with a move for Lo Celso, and Spurs accepted terms favourable to them.

👋 Giovani Lo Celso rejoins Real Betis from Tottenham until 2029🇦🇷 https://t.co/HmGSB7fTNT — Football España (@footballespana_) August 30, 2024

The Premier League side wanted to offload the 28-year-old and they have reportedly secured a future option to sign highly rated Johnny Cardoso as part of the negotiations.

Lo Celso scored 16 goals in all competitions, in his sole season at Real Betis in 2018/19, before joining Spurs.

He was initially linked with a move to Villarreal, after spending two seasons on loan in Castellon, in 2021/22 and 2022/23.

Lo Celso has been included in Argentina’s squad for September’s international window with the defending world champions in 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying action against Chile and Colombia and he will land in Andalucia in two weeks time.