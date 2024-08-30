Nabil Fekir completes UAE move after five seasons at Real Betis

Real Betis have confirmed a deal to sell Nabil Fekir to UAE side Al-Jazira for an undisclosed fee.

Los Verdiblancos have been working on a deal to offload the former French international to balance a delicate financial situation in Andalucia.

Fekir’s exit ends a five season link at the club despite struggling with form and injuries in Spain.

👋Real Betis have completed a deal to sell Nabil Fekir to UAE side Al-Jazira🇦🇪 https://t.co/6pERCR7ob9 — Football España (@footballespana_) August 30, 2024

The decision to move Fekir on is expected to free up transfer funds and salary space for deadline day signings at the Estadio Benito Villamarin.

The club are set to miss out on a late move for Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos but Tottenham star Giovani Lo Celso is an open option.

As part of the deal, Spurs accepted a deal to release Lo Celso, to join Real Betis on a free transfer, but as part of an unusual transfer package.

Transfer expert Matteo Moretto explained to Football España that instead of a fee, Spurs have a future €30m option to buy USMNT midfielder Johnny Cardoso, who arrived at the club in January for €6m.