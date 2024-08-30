Luis de la Fuente: Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams give Spain X Factor

Spain head into two UEFA Nations League games next month as European champions.

Luis de la Fuente guided his team to a first major title since 2012 this summer as La Roja retook their place as kings of Europe.

Victory over England in the final was inspired by de la Fuente’s flying wingers Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams.

Despite Barcelona’s firm attempt to reunite the pair at club level, Williams remains at Athletic Club, with Lamine Yamal now a vital player for Barcelona.

Ahead of the incoming matches, e la Fuente flagged up the pair as giving Spain a secret weapon, which many national teams lack.

“They bring joy, dynamism and make us more unpredictable. We have very important potential on the wings, that strengthens our game in other areas, there’s still lots to see from them”, as per reports from Marca.

Lamine Yamal and Williams were named in de la Fuente’s 25-man panel for their two UEFA Nations League games away in Serbia and Switzerland on September 5 and 8.

The RFEF are expected to hold a special ceremony with the European Championship trophy, at the next home game, against Denmark in Murcia, on October 12.