Liverpool and Spain U21 star joins RB Salzburg on loan

Spain U21 international Stefan Bajcetic has joined RB Salzburg on loan from Liverpool.

Bajcetic emerged through the Celta Vigo youth system before moving to Merseyside in 2020 and being fast tracked into the first team.

However, injuries have disrupted his progress in the last 12 months, with his options limited at Anfield, for the months ahead.

New Liverpool boss Arne Slot failed in his attempt to sign Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi but he wants more experienced midfield options than Bajcetic.

Despite rumoured interest from Celta in bringing him back to La Liga for the 2024/25 campaign, no move materialised, and he is now in Austria.

The switch sees him link up with former Liverpool assistant boss Pep Ljinders, and Bobby Clark, who left Liverpool earlier this month.

RB Salzburg have qualified for the league phase of the UEFA Champions League with Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid already confirmed as among their opponents for the first round of action starting next month.