La Liga

La Liga Deadline Day Transfer Ticker Live: Real Sociedad to sign striker, Girona make star swoop

Football Espana Live Blog

This page will update live with the latest relevant news, no need to refresh the page!

A recap of some of the deals – and potential deals – from around La Liga lately, with plenty going on. Stay with Football España for all the latest on deadline day. 

Giovani Lo Celso completes Real Betis return

Lo Celso returns to Real Betis

Giovani Lo Celso has completed a move back to Real Betis from Tottenham.

The Argentina international scored 16 goals in all competitions, in his sole season at Real Betis back in 2018/19.

Leganes sign Borussia Dortmund striker Sebastien Haller
Real Sociedad sign Icelandic star Oskarsson

Real Sociedad beat Man City to Oskarsson

La Liga side Real Sociedad have completed a €20m deal for Iceland international Orri Oskarsson.

Oskarsson already has five league goals in six games for FC Copenhagen in 2024/25.

Valery Fernandez joins Mallorca on loan from Girona
Las Palmas complete Dario Essugo loan from Sporting Lisbon
Rayo Vallecano icon leaves on free transfer

Rayo Vallecano fans favourite Bebe departs

Veteran forward Bebe has left Rayo Vallecano on a free transfer.

The former Manchester United forward developed into a fan icon across three spells in Vallecas.

Valencia sign Atletico Madrid utility player

German Valera swaps Atletico Madrid for Valencia

Valencia have wrapped up a deal to sign German Valera from Atletico Madrid.

The versatile 22-year-old joins Los Che for an undisclosed fee on a busy deadline day at the Estadio Mestalla.

Spain U21 star Bajcetic joins RB Salzburg on loan for 2024/25

Stefan Bajcetic will be looking to get his career back on track after joining RB Salzburg on loan from Liverpool.

The former Celta Vigo midfielder will now face Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

Girona complete Arnaut Danjuma loan
Dutch international swaps Villarreal for Girona

Arnaut Danjuma has completed a deadline day move from Villarreal to La Liga rivals Girona.

Danjuma was not part of the Yellow Submarine’s plans for the 2024/25 campaign following a return from two Premier League loans.

Real Betis offload Nabil Fekir to UAE giants

Nabil Fekir leaves Real Betis for UAE challenge

Real Betis have confirmed the sale of striker Nabil Fekir to UAE side Al-Jazira.

The French international moves on from Los Verdiblancos after five seasons at the Estadio Benito Villamarin.

Valencia complete Enzo Barrenechea loan

Valencia seal Premier League midfielder on loan

Valencia have wrapped up a deadline day loan deal for Enzo Barrenechea from Aston Villa.

The Argentinian will be with Los Che for the 2024/25 campaign but with no purchase clause included in the agreement.

Girona working on star swoop from rivals

Girona are working on a deal for Arnaut Danjuma to join on loan before the deadline! A major coup for Michel if they can pull it off!

Memphis Depay deal to stay in La Liga unlikely

Rayo Vallecano to fall short

Rayo Vallecano President Raul Martin Presa was keen to add another star forward in Memphis Depay, having already brought in James Rodriguez. Cadena SER say that the deal has been more or less discarded though, with nobody willing to pay €5-6m for Raul de Tomas, needed for Rayo to put together a package for the ex-Atletico Madrid forward.

Real Sociedad finally get striker over the line!

Orri Oskarsson deal done!

Real Sociedad have been after a forward all summer, and finally they have one! 20-year-old Copenhagen promise Orri Oskarsson has been courted by Girona and Atalanta this summer, but Matteo Moretto says it will be La Real that bring him in for around €20m.

Villarreal seal Juan Bernat deal

 

Villarreal have strengthened in the left-back department by adding Paris Saint-Germain’s Juan Bernat on loan for the season.

He will add to their options with Sergi Cardona and Alfonso Pedraza.

Posted by

Tags La Liga Transfer Round-Up

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News