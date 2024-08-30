La Liga Deadline Day Transfer Ticker Live: Real Sociedad to sign striker, Girona make star swoop

This page will update live with the latest relevant news, no need to refresh the page!
A recap of some of the deals – and potential deals – from around La Liga lately, with plenty going on. Stay with Football España for all the latest on deadline day.
Lo Celso returns to Real Betis
👋 Giovani Lo Celso rejoins Real Betis from Tottenham until 2029🇦🇷 https://t.co/HmGSB7fTNT
— Football España (@footballespana_) August 30, 2024
Giovani Lo Celso has completed a move back to Real Betis from Tottenham.
The Argentina international scored 16 goals in all competitions, in his sole season at Real Betis back in 2018/19.
✅💣 Sébastien Haller, nuevo delantero del C.D. Leganés.
👋 ¡Bienvenido, @HallerSeb!
— C.D. Leganés (@CDLeganes) August 30, 2024
Real Sociedad beat Man City to Oskarsson
💥🇮🇸 REAL SOCIEDAD SIGN ORRI OSKARSSON 🇮🇸💥 https://t.co/0G34fcBRcB
— Football España (@footballespana_) August 30, 2024
La Liga side Real Sociedad have completed a €20m deal for Iceland international Orri Oskarsson.
Oskarsson already has five league goals in six games for FC Copenhagen in 2024/25.
En Valery és un 𝐃𝐈𝐌𝐎𝐍𝐈 👹❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/2Qoodd59ga
— Real Mallorca (@RCD_Mallorca) August 30, 2024
Dário Essugo, nuevo jugador de la UD Las Palmas.
¡Bienvenido! 💛💙 @SportingCP#PíoPío #75AniversarioUD#LaUniónHaceLasPalmas #LaUniónDePorVida pic.twitter.com/J7crh02s8H
— UD Las Palmas (@UDLP_Oficial) August 30, 2024
Rayo Vallecano fans favourite Bebe departs
Veteran forward Bebe has left Rayo Vallecano on a free transfer.
The former Manchester United forward developed into a fan icon across three spells in Vallecas.
⚡️Rayo Vallecano fans favourite Bebe has exited the club on a free transfer https://t.co/ffQzUk5Jm7
— Football España (@footballespana_) August 30, 2024
German Valera swaps Atletico Madrid for Valencia
🚨Atletico Madrid defender German Valera has joined Valencia on deadline day https://t.co/8vXoGvMexI
— Football España (@footballespana_) August 30, 2024
Valencia have wrapped up a deal to sign German Valera from Atletico Madrid.
The versatile 22-year-old joins Los Che for an undisclosed fee on a busy deadline day at the Estadio Mestalla.
Stefan Bajcetic will be looking to get his career back on track after joining RB Salzburg on loan from Liverpool.
The former Celta Vigo midfielder will now face Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.
🚨Spain U21 international Stefan Bajcetic has joined RB Salzburg on loan for the 2024/25 season https://t.co/kh9w1gmEIU
— Football España (@footballespana_) August 30, 2024
Arnaut Danjuma has completed a deadline day move from Villarreal to La Liga rivals Girona.
Danjuma was not part of the Yellow Submarine’s plans for the 2024/25 campaign following a return from two Premier League loans.
Nabil Fekir leaves Real Betis for UAE challenge
Real Betis have confirmed the sale of striker Nabil Fekir to UAE side Al-Jazira.
The French international moves on from Los Verdiblancos after five seasons at the Estadio Benito Villamarin.
Valencia seal Premier League midfielder on loan
Valencia have wrapped up a deadline day loan deal for Enzo Barrenechea from Aston Villa.
The Argentinian will be with Los Che for the 2024/25 campaign but with no purchase clause included in the agreement.
Girona are working on a deal for Arnaut Danjuma to join on loan before the deadline! A major coup for Michel if they can pull it off!
Rayo Vallecano to fall short
Rayo Vallecano President Raul Martin Presa was keen to add another star forward in Memphis Depay, having already brought in James Rodriguez. Cadena SER say that the deal has been more or less discarded though, with nobody willing to pay €5-6m for Raul de Tomas, needed for Rayo to put together a package for the ex-Atletico Madrid forward.
Orri Oskarsson deal done!
Real Sociedad have been after a forward all summer, and finally they have one! 20-year-old Copenhagen promise Orri Oskarsson has been courted by Girona and Atalanta this summer, but Matteo Moretto says it will be La Real that bring him in for around €20m.
Orri Óskarsson ficha por la Real Sociedad. El precio final ronda los 20M€. pic.twitter.com/2KRgl5pJxn
— Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) August 30, 2024
Villarreal have strengthened in the left-back department by adding Paris Saint-Germain’s Juan Bernat on loan for the season.
He will add to their options with Sergi Cardona and Alfonso Pedraza.