Girona Mallorca

Girona on the verge of star signing from La Liga rival on transfer deadline day

Girona could be on the verge of making a splash on transfer deadline day, as they attempt to replenish Michel Sanchez’s stocks of talent for next season. Arnaut Danjuma is closing in on a move to Montilivi.

The Dutch forward had made peace with Raul Albiol and Villarreal squad after their falling out, and has started the season in fine form, scoring twice in Villarreal’s opening three games. However the Yellow Submarine are open to an exit, and Danjuma has been given permission to travel north to Girona to complete a loan move, as per Nil Sola and confirmed by Matteo Moretto.

It will be a one-year loan with no option to buy as reported, and comes after Girona winger Iker Almena has had his €6m release clause activated by Al-Qadsiah in Saudi Arabia. Another winger in Valery Fernandez has also been given permission to travel to RCD Mallorca to seal a loan move to Los Bermellones.

After signing Yacer Asprilla, Danjuma should give Michel’s attack a little more ability to get past defenders in one-on-one situations, and threaten space. With the exits of Almena, Yan Couto, Artem Dovbyk and Savio, the Girona manager will no doubt feel more comfortable with Danjuma coming through the door.

Posted by

Tags Arnaut Danjuma Girona Iker Almena RCD Mallorca Valery Fernandez Villarreal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News