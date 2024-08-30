Girona complete bold deadline day loan for Villarreal star

Girona have added another attacking option to their ranks with a deadline day loan move for Arnaut Danjuma.

The Catalans are looking to bolster their attacking options ahead of a first ever UEFA Champions League campaign.

As part a squad rebuild at the Estadi Montilivi, new players have arrived at the club, with Danjuma the latest to join up.

🚨Villarreal have confirmed Arnaut Danjuma will join Girona on loan for 2024/25 https://t.co/oDZ5mUUVb8 — Football España (@footballespana_) August 30, 2024

Villarreal were happy to offload the Dutch international as he was not part of their plans following two Premier League loan spells last season.

The deal does not include a purchase option between the clubs with his Villarreal contract ending in 2026.

Danjuma will be hoping to recapture his best form at Girona, with the 27-year-old only scoring over 10 league goals in a season twice in his career, at NEC and Bournemouth.

He was not registered in time to feature for his new club this weekend in La Liga action as Girona head to Sevilla.