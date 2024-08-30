Barcelona

Espanyol turn down final Arsenal bid for goalkeeper – Neto to sign

Arsenal had identified 23-year-old Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia as an option to replace Aaron Ramsdale several months ago, but it looks as if they will miss out on him. The Catalan shot-stopper has proven too expensive for the Gunners.

On Wednesday evening Espanyol manager Manolo Gonzalez made it clear that Garcia would only exit for his €30m release clause, and with eight hours to go in the transfer window, it seems that will hold true.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Espanyol have rejected Arsenal’s final bid of €20m plus add-ons for Garcia, referring them to his release clause. Arsenal will now go ahead with a loan deal for Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto Murara, which had already been agreed during negotiations for Garcia.

Los Pericos will hold onto one of their best players ahead of a difficult season, as they battle to stay up in La Liga. Garcia had agreed terms with Arsenal, and was keen on the move, but equally, he will get plenty of game time at Espanyol, whereas he would be backing up David Raya in London. Whether Arsenal come back for him is another matter.

