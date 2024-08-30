Barcelona to seal signing of left-back on free transfer – Fabrizio Romano

Barcelona have had to give up on big-money signings after Dani Olmo this summer, with little space in their salary limit to do much business. After signing 18-year-old midfielder Pedro Soma for Barca Atletic, another youngster is to come through the door.

As per Fabrizio Romano, David Oduro is to become the first Ghanaian to sign for the club, with the 18-year-old left-back due to pen a deal with the Blaugrana. Oduro had been on trial with Barcelona some months prior, and has also been looked at by Bayern Munich and Chelsea.

🚨🔵🔴 EXCL: Barça are closing in on deal for 2006 born left back David Oduro from Accra Lions, joining the Academy. He’s the first player ever to sign for Barça directly from Ghana, agreement in place. Here we go. 🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/gyHcYXbPwD — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2024

It looks as if the Catalan giants will be the destination for Oduro though, who until this summer has been playing for Accra Lions in Ghana’s first division. Making his debut last year as a 16-year-old, he has gone on to make 50 appearances in the last two seasons, and has five appearances for Ghana’s under-20 side. It would seem logical that he would join Barca Atletic like Soma, with Gerard Martin being promoted and Alex Valle leaving on loan to Celtic.