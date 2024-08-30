Barcelona manager Hansi Flick highlights two players to replace injured Marc Bernal

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has appeared in front of the media ahead of their clash on Saturday with Real Valladolid. The key talking point was the injury to Marc Bernal, who is out for the rest of the season, after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

The Blaugrana reportedly made an offer for Liverpool starlet Stefan Bajcetic, but with no space in their salary limit, look to have accepted that they cannot bring in a replacement for Bernal. Flick was asked who would be covering that absence.

“We have two options that can play the position, it is clear, one is Marc Casado and the other is Eric Garcia. He is more of a central defender, but he can also play there. He did in the last matches, and in training, and he did very well.”

Flick: "We've had three good results. Of course, there are things to improve and we'll try to do that tomorrow. Valladolid defend very well and know how to attack, they're fast. It will be a tough match." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 30, 2024

He continued on to note just how well Bernal was doing at the time.

“It’s like it is, and I knew the situation when I signed here, I’m happy with the team now.. I never look at [what might be]. It’s a shame because Marc Bernal was doing fantastic at just 17 years of age, it was amazing how he was doing with our ideas, and at Rayo too. We will miss him. When I saw the last three games, when we were analysing him, we saw he was doing fantastic things.”

“We will replace him, and the team that is here, I am happy with.”

It was perhaps notable that Frenkie de Jong was not highlighted as one of the players that could replace Bernal. The Dutchman was earmarked as a long-term replacement for Sergio Busquets when he arrived at the club, but has struggled in that role.

“I have seen many good things from Marc Bernal, now we have to concentrate on the players who will replace him: Casado or Eric. We will give them the opportunity to play in this position. I am confident that they can do it also, and play well there.”

Flick was asked about de Jong’s fitness, with some reports suggesting he may need surgery on his ankle injury, and others that he might be back after the next international break in mid-September.

“I hope he doesn’t need to undergo surgery. He is in the recovery process, he has taken a big step forward and now we have to wait. He is training really well and we will see. I hope he can return after the break, but I can’t say for sure. The medical team does a very good job.”

Barcelona face Valladolid at 17:00 CEST at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, with the Blaugrana hoping to stay perfect through the first four games of the season. They have already carved out a four-point advantage over Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, and will want to maintain that too.