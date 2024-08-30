Barcelona manager Hansi Flick assesses transfer window and squad – ‘It’s not huge, but I’m OK with that’

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has admitted that his squad is not exactly stacked going into the season, with the transfer window ending today. The German coach did say he was happy with his squad as it is, but that he had accepted it, with many taking that to mean that he will not be welcoming any new signings to the club.

Flick highlighted Eric Garcia and Barca Atletic captain last year Marc Casado as his options at the base of midfield, with Marc Bernal set to miss the entire season through injury. The 17-year-old had started all three of Barcelona’s games so far.

Flick: "We need a Busquets. I've seen things in Marc Bernal, but we have to replace him now. Marc Casadó or Eric can occupy that position, they know how we want to play in that position and we are going to give them the opportunity to play. I have full confidence." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 30, 2024

It was confirmed that Eric Garcia would not be leaving the club, and was asked about potential additions, amid talk of a bid for Bayer Leverkusen’s Jonathan Tah.

“No, it is something that I have to accept. If the player is not here, then there are a lot rumours, here in the football world. For me, when a player arrives, I am happy, but our squad is at is, I am happy with it.”

“We have a team for tomorrow, and we can make five changes, so, it’s enough players. So for me it’s not a question of quantity, but the kind of player. For tomorrow, we have 18 outfield players, and three goalies, so it’s enough, it’s not huge, but I’m OK with that.”

🔉 Our coach analyzes the Champions League draw: pic.twitter.com/Ywy2niFXIB — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 30, 2024

Flick will be going into the season with Barca Atletic left-back Gerard Martin as Alejandro Balde’s back-up, 18-year-old Hector Fort as Jules Kounde’s alternative and Casado and Garcia competing for the holding midfield role. Inexperienced Pau Victor, who made his first senior appearances this season, is also the alternative to Robert Lewandowski up front.