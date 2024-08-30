Barcelona advise Frenkie de Jong to have surgery

Just hours after Barcelona manager Hansi Flick told the media that he was hoping to have Frenkie de Jong back in a few weeks’ time, news has emerged out of the Catalan capital that will worry fans even more.

According to Sport, de Jong has been advised to undergo surgery on his ankle injury. The Dutchman has so far opted for a conservative treatment, avoiding going under the knife, and then trying to strengthen the area around his ankle. The prognosis is that he could be back around the end of September, but the club believe that the only way to leave behind the ‘instability’ around the ankle and his issues there for good is to have an operation.

On Thursday it was reported that de Jong might require surgery, and while it was countered of reports that he could be back in a matter of weeks, there has been little certainty on his injury for some time. After the initial blow, de Jong returned to training with the Netherlands before Euro 2024, but was ruled out again with no return date. The injury in April was also the third in a year for de Jong on the same ankle.