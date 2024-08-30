Alvaro Morata still has a future with the Spain national team in 2024.

Morata captained La Roja to glory in this summer as Luis de la Fuente’s side secured the Euro 2024 title.

However, the veteran striker often cut a frustrated figure during the tournament, hinting at his desire to leave former club Atletico Madrid.

His departure from Madrid was completed shortly after his return from international duty as he returned to Italy to join AC Milan.

Morata also hinted at his openness to stepping aside from Spain duty and was omitted from de la Fuente’s squad for September’s UEFA Nations League games.

De la Fuente offered an update on the situation and confirmed injury is the reason for his omission.

“Alvaro contributes a lot, I celebrate him being happy now, and I wish him the best because he’s one of best players for the national team”, as per reports from Marca.

“He is totally committed to the national team. He knows the door is open to him. I consider him a very important asset, he’s not involved because of an injury.”

Morata’s 36 international goals in 80 games places him 10th on Spain’s list of all time top scorers and he will be hoping to climb that list on his planned return later this year.