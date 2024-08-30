22-year-old Real Madrid playmaker leaves club in deadline day loan

Real Madrid playmaker Reinier Jesus has left the club for a fifth consecutive season on loan, after spells at Borussia Dortmund, Girona and Frosinone. For the first time, he will drop down from a side in the top flight.

Granada have announced the loan signing of Reinier for the coming season, just 48 hours after Carlo Ancelotti told the press he should look for a new club. There was no mention of a buy option or clause for the 22-year-old, and he will join Los Nazaries’ promotion push from Segunda this season.

#GranadaCF have announced the signing on loan of Reinier Jesus from #RealMadrid. pic.twitter.com/1dP0y2boEr — Football España (@footballespana_) August 30, 2024

In both of his previous seasons, Reinier started off in the starting team at Girona and Frosinone, but fell out of the team by the winter. Now he will have a chance to kickstart his career again. The Brazilian, signed for €30m, has two years left on his deal, and will look to do so at Nuevo Los Carmenes.