WATCH: Jude Bellingham’s issue with Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Junior at half-time

Real Madrid were brought back down to earth by RCD Mallorca on Sunday night, with the islanders coming away with a 1-1 draw from Son Moix. Despite linking up for some incredible sequences of play, Real Madrid’s front four of Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes struggled.

Bellingham was the most withdrawn albeit with licence to get forward, but hit on an issue Carlo Ancelotti picked up on after the game during a conversation with the star-studded trio ahead of him in the tunnel at half-time. At this point Real Madrid were a goal to the good, but Bellingham was aware they needed a second.

“You three, we need to finish our attacks, because the running back… It’s f***ing hard.”

“That’s what I’m saying, we need to finish the attacks,” Mbappe replied.

“Even if you just work a yard and shoot,” Bellingham replied.

"You three need to finish, because the running back, it's f***ing tiring." Tough first day at the office for Jude Bellingham in the new look #RealMadrid 😅pic.twitter.com/eb9CO1vMeo — Football España (@footballespana_) August 19, 2024

“Let’s go and play, let’s go and play,” shouted Vinicius in an attempt to rouse his teammmates before they went out for the second half. Ancelotti was not happy after the game with the lack of balance shown by Real Madrid, and part of that was the large amounts of ground that Bellingham, Fede Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni had to cover.