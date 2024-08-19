Newcastle United to make offer for Barcelona forward – report

As Barcelona focus on getting players out the door before the end of the transfer window, more than one team in Europe might be looking at the Blaugrana as a potential source of bargains. The Blaugrana will consider offers for a number of players.

According to Football Insider, Newcastle United are preparing ‘an attractive offer’ for forward Ferran Torres. The 24-year-old is not believed to be particularly keen on a move to the Premier League though, with good wages at Barcelona and has three years left on his deal.

🚨 Gerard Romero: “Ferrán Torres and Raphinha were under surveillance today. Raphinha did positive things but Ferrán…” 🤐‼️ pic.twitter.com/j444bhsCjI — Barça Worldwide (@BarcaWorldwide) August 18, 2024

Catalan daily Sport have added that Barcelona would accept an offer of around €30m for Torres, as he is not considered a key part of their attack going forward, and he would help to free up space in their salary limit.

Torres was selected by new manager Hansi Flick for his Barcelona debut, albeit a largely inconspicuous one, and if he has no desire to leave, then Newcastle may struggle to persuade him. It is also worth noting that there were reports earlier this summer of a Newcastle offer of around €20m for Torres, which were dismissed.

Breaking: Vitor Roque has given the OK to join Sporting CP. The Portuguese club would buy the Brazilian striker for 20 million euros, with additional bonuses potentially pushing the final fee above 30 million euros. @MatteMoretto — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 19, 2024

Joining Barcelona for €55m in 2022, Torres’ ammortisation means that they will need to reach that €30m figure in order not to make a loss on what they still have to pay. He was their joint-second top scorer last season with 11 goals, level with Fermin Lopez behind Robert Lewandowski, despite struggling with injuries for large spells.