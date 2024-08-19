Matteo Moretto Transfer Column: Joao Felix, Conor Gallagher, Samu Omorodion and Barcelona exits

Matteo Moretto gives Football España exclusive information on the latest deals dominating the papers in Spain, as revealed in Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing.

Chelsea close to Joao Felix deal as structure is defined with Atletico Madrid

The Joao Felix-Conor Gallagher affair is close to its conclusion. Atletico Madrid and Chelsea, after an incredibly frosty and tense first phase, have resumed concrete conversations on the matter.

Atletico really want Gallagher through the door, and the English footballer himself wants to continue his career in Madrid. He has spoken with manager Diego Simeone, and is excited about his new adventure.

On the flipside, Felix has said yes to Chelsea, and will lower his salary to return to England and the Premier League. The two clubs are outlining the structure of the deal, between a fixed fee and bonuses. Ultimately, Chelsea want to pay less than €45M as a fixed portion for the Portuguese playmaker, and are working towards a fee around 40, plus bonuses. Gallagher’s valuation remains similar to what was previously agreed, that is, around €42M. The clubs are finalising the deal.

Barcelona working on three priority exits – return to transfer market is possible

After spending big on Dani Olmo, Barcelona are currently working on the departures of Vitor Roque, Mikayil Faye and Clement Lenglet. For now, these are the priority objectives for Sporting Director Deco and the club.

Right now, Deco is specifically working on exits first as opposed to any potential additions, and then Barcelona will possibly return to the market once it completes one of these loans. The chief objective for Barcelona is to reduce their wage bill and slim down the squad for Hansi Flick.

Atletico Madrid forward Samu Omorodion no closer to clarity on future since Chelsea deal collapsed

Many clubs like Samu Omorodion and Atetico Madrid are only willing to consider a permanent transfer for him at this point. In addition, it has to be a tempting offer in terms of the finances. In Italy some clubs like Napoli, if they don’t cannot bring in Romelu Lukaku, who is their priority up front, or Juventus, have asked for information about him but nothing more.

In Spain there are many clubs that would like to sign Omorodion this summer, but all of them on loan. In Germany, I can reveal that Bayer Leverkusen are not the only side that have enquired about him either. It’s a situation that is evolving, but for now, nothing is settled yet.