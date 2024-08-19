Ivory Coast youngster on trial at Barcelona

Barcelona are still trying to finalise their first-team squad in the remaining 11 days of the transfer window, but Barca Atletic also have plenty of work to do. Recently they have been taking a look at Ivorian defender Ibrahim Balde.

The 20-year-old centre-back has been on trial with Albert Sanchez’s side in recent weeks, and saw minutes against L’Hospitalet, playing 15 minutes, before being given the final 10 minutes against CD Ibiza. However Sport report that his trial period is coming to an end, and it looks likely that he will not sign a deal with Barcelona.

Deco hopes to finalize exits for Vitor Roque, Clément Lenglet and Mikayil Faye this week. @RogerTorello — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 19, 2024

Spending the last two seasons as part of Amiens’ B team in France, Balde is currently a free agent. Sanchez is already reconstructing Rafael Marquez’s defence from last season, with Mikayil Faye set to leave the club. Meanwhile centre-back Sergi Dominguez is currently being used by Hansi Flick, as is left-back Gerard Martin, who came on for his senior debut against Valencia on Saturday.