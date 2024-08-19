Ilkay Gundogan gives green light for Barcelona exit – report

Barcelona midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has been heavily linked with an exit in the last week, as the over-stocked attacking midfield position takes shape. The 33-year-old arrived on a free last season, and was the Blaugrana’s top assist-giver with a career high 14.

As per Cadena SER, Gundogan has accepted a departure from the Catalan side, who could do with saving the money from the remaining year of his contract. The German international also had an option for a third season.

Meanwhile Sport report that Galatasaray would be interested in Gundogan, but only on a free. The veteran is keen to play in Turkey at some point, but had not intended on doing so this soon. In Saudi Arabia, the same source reference a report from 365scores Arabic that claims there has been contact between Barcelona and Saudi giants Al-Nassr over a potential deal, one that Gundogan is yet to green light. In recent days, it has been suggested that Gundogan would be keen to head back to Manchester City, where h was captain until last summer.

While Gundogan has agreed to exit Barcelona, he is yet to find an offer that attracts him, and clearly that is a requisite for any departure to occur. Barcelona meanwhile are hoping they will be able to register Dani Olmo with the money saved from Gundogan’s contract, and have a meeting scheduled with La Liga this week to clarify where they are with their salary limit.

🚨🔵🔴 Ilkay Gündogan can really leave Barça before the end of the transfer window. Not guaranteed yet but his camp has started exploring options for the final days as Barça are open to letting Ilkay go. Flick said he expects Gündo to stay but solutions are being explored. pic.twitter.com/J5HZREyK14 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 19, 2024

It has since been confirmed by Fabrizio Romano that Gundogan’s agents are looking at potential options to leave the club.

Less than 48 hours before the news broke, manager Hansi Flick did declare that he had discussed Gundogan’s future and role in the team last week. The German coach noted that he expected his compatriot to stay, but based on reporting, it seems not all at the club are on the same page.