Barcelona negotiating €30m deal for outcast forward

Barcelona forward Vitor Roque has barely had a chance in Catalonia, and it looks like after just 319 minutes, he will be moved on if the club get their way. The 19-year-old forward appears to prefer a move to Portugal.

After reports of interest from Bournemouth and Everton in Roque last week, Matteo Moretto has confirmed on Relevo that both sides enquired, but they are not the striker’s preference. Barcelona Sporting Director Deco is currently in Lisbon negotiating a deal with Sporting CP for the Brazilian, and is hoping to tie up a deal in the next 24 hours.

Deco hopes to finalize exits for Vitor Roque, Clément Lenglet and Mikayil Faye this week. @RogerTorello — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 19, 2024

As things stand, the figures being talked about are a deal slightly over €30m, comprised of €20m in a fixed fee, and €10m in bonuses. The two sides are currently discussing the structure of the deal, and defining the figures and formula. Roque has given the green light for the operation.

If Barcelona do sell him for that fee, then they stand to make an initial €10m loss after just seven months at the club. Roque arrived for €30m plus €31m in variables in January, and while it looks like they will not be forced to pay any of the variables stipulated, it’s still a major mishap, especially given their financial situation.