Attacking midfielder expected to leave Real Madrid in coming days as Serie A move beckons

Real Madrid starlet Nico Paz made an impact last season in the minutes he was given, most notably scoring against Napoli in the Champions League, and again was in good form this preseason, with a goal against Barcelona. However it looks as if he is on his way out this summer.

For some time it has been reported that Paz is keen to get minutes under his belt this season, and for some time he was linked with a move to Leganes this summer. Now Fabrizio Romano is reporting that his future is expected to be decided in the coming days, with various teams interested. Cesc Fabregas’ Como are pushing for a permanent deal, while Girona and Alaves have enquired about him.

Romano’s information is that, as tends to be standard for many of the young players leaving Los Blancos, they will retain a buy-back option on Paz, to keep control over his future. This would be a partial departure from recent practive, with sell-on fees proving more common over the last couple of seasons.

Paz has always been regarded as one of the more talented prospects at Castilla, but at 19 years old, after two seasons in senior football, it is understandable he would want to move up a level. With the arrivals of Brahim Diaz and Arda Guler, two players who can play in similar roles, it certainly looks as if his opportunities have dried up.

