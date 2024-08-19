Alvaro Morata opens up on split from wife Alice Campello – transfer was part of motive

AC Milan striker Alvaro Morata has opened up on his very public split from wife Alice Campello, after he and his Italian wife separated last month. The 31-year-old forward told Spanish television that he was destroyed by the break-up.

It had been heavily reported in Spain by a number of reporters that Morata had been unfaithful to Campello, who is the wife of his four children. The pair have been together since meeting during Morata’s first spell in Italy, a two-year loan to Juventus between 2014 and 2016, marrying a year later. Morata has strongly denied any suggestion of adultery.

“It’s false. I was never unfaithful to her, she is the most important woman in my life,” he told TVE, as quoted by Sport.

Alvaro Morata has told TVE that one of the reasons for his split from wife Alice Campello was his desire to move to #ACMilan. #AtleticoMadrid pic.twitter.com/UNYD4OTF9i — Football España (@footballespana_) August 19, 2024

“I am very clear, the relationship is over (…) We have a great relationship for the well-being of our four children, although there is no turning back. We were both clear that we preferred to end the relationship and start from there.”

“Alice wanted to stay in Spain and didn’t want another move,” Morata revealed, having decided to return to Serie A and sign for AC Milan this summer.

He completed a €13m move to Milan a month ago, just days after winning Euro 2024 with Spain, signing a four-year deal at San Siro. The Spain captain has been very vocal about not feeling respected by the public in his home country, and its impact on his mental health. Clearly a return to Italy was non-negotiable for Morata, who has stated he feels much more comfortable there.