Real Madrid have secured a perfect start in their opening La Liga game of the season with an early 1-0 lead at Mallorca.

Los Blancos needed less 15 minutes to open their account away from home as Carlo Ancelotti looks to guide them to a domestic title defence in 2025.

The veteran Italian coach opted for an unchanged starting line up from the midweek 2-0 UEFA Super Cup final against Atalanta in Warsaw.

That call meant the focus remained firmly on Kylian Mbappe’s long awaited La Liga debut but it was Ancelotti’s two brilliant Brazilians who broke the deadlock in Palma.

As Mallorca failed to clear their lines inside the box, Vinicius Junior’s clever backheel was superbly curled home by Rodrygo Goes, to silence the home crowd.

Rodrygo scores! ⚪ The Real Madrid player with a spectacular finish to open tonight's scoring 🇧🇷

Real Madrid won 1-0 home and away against Mallorca last season but they have lost out in two of their last four trips to the Balaerics.

