Vitor Roque receives Brazil U20 call up as transfer exit rumours swirl

Vitor Roque will join Brazil’s U20 squad at the start of September by which time he could have a new club.

The 19-year-old has been linked with a sensational move away from Catalonia less than 12 months since arriving at Barcelona.

Barcelona are heavily rumoured to be aiming to free up salary space in the coming weeks and the teenager could be moved on.

Loan offers will be considered, with interest from Italy and England, but La Liga duo Real Sociedad and Girona are the rumoured front runners.

With the La Liga transfer window closing on August 30, a decision will be made before he joins up with Ramon Menezes’ squad, ahead of September 2 deadline.

Brazil’s U20 play two friendly games, against Mexico on September 5 and 8, as part of their warm up for the 2025 South American Championship at the start of 2025.

La Selecao are the defending champions, after winning a 12th title in 2023, with Vitor Roque in their squad two years ago.

He finished joint top scorer, with six goals, as Brazil won four and drew one of their five games in Colombia.