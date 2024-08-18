Villarreal set to sign highly-rated goalkeeper in deal worth €12m

Villarreal are been on the hunt for a new goalkeeper in recent weeks, following the departure of Filip Jorgensen to Chelsea. A replacement has now been found, with a deal set to be finalised soon.

As per A Bola, Villarreal are in advanced negotiations with Famalicao, as they seek the signing of Luis Junior. The 23-year-old had an excellent 2023-24 season, and his reward for that will soon be a move to La Liga.

A fee in the region of €10m is being discussed between the two clubs. If an agreement is reached, which is expected, Villarreal could pay up to €12m (including add-ons) for Junior – this is approximately half of the amount that they received from Chelsea for the Jorgensen deal.

Junior is a fantastic young goalkeeper, and when he does succeed Diego Conde in the future as the starting goalkeeper, Villarreal will surely be on to a winner. However, it’s a big investment considering that other areas need to be seriously addressed before the end of the summer transfer window.