Unai Emery pushing for Aston Villa to hijack Joao Felix’s expected move to Chelsea

It’s becoming more and more likely that Joao Felix will be leaving Atletico Madrid on a permanent basis. Chelsea are in advanced talks to re-sign the Portuguese attacker that they had on loan during the 2022-23 season – this deal being completed would allow Los Colchoneros to finally close the signing of Conor Gallagher.

If an agreement is found between Atleti and Chelsea, it would be straightforward in allowing Gallagher to return to the Spanish capital to finalise his new adventure. However, Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery is determined to throw a spanner in the works.

According to El Chiringuito, Emery is pressing for Aston Villa to make a serious attempt to sign Felix. The former Sevilla and Villarreal manager has been in regular contact with the forward, whom he has been trying to convince to reject Chelsea in favour of a move to Villa Park.

🚨🇪🇸🇵🇹 JUST IN: Unai Emery is still pushing to bring João Félix to Aston Villa. The coach has been calling him daily, despite the ongoing negotiations between Atletico Madrid and Chelsea.@Belen_Boli pic.twitter.com/Q7UD1fXaT2 — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) August 18, 2024

Atletico Madrid won’t mind the increased interest, as it could allow them to increase Felix’s price. For now, Chelsea are the only serious pursuers, and the expectation is that an agreement could be closed as early as next week.