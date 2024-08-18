Saudi Pro League target former Atletico Madrid star

Former Atletico Madrid defender Mario Hermoso is being targeted by clubs in the Saudi Pro League.

Hermoso opted to move on from Madrid earlier this summer following the expiration of his contract in the Spanish capital.

Despite initially indicating his desire to remain in Spain, offers have not been forthcoming, and Manchester United were rumoured to be considering a free transfer offer.

With his options running short, Hermoso is now considering all options on the table, including a possible move to the Middle East.

As per the latest update from Marca, Hermoso has received an approach to make the move out of Europe, and he is now assessing his next move.

With Hermoso currently a free agent, he is not subject to football transfer window rules, and can join a new club at any point in the campaign.

United are not expected to renew their interest despite injury concerns over their full back positions in recent weeks.