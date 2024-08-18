Revealed: Ilkay Gundogan’s reasons for seeking Barcelona exit – report

Earlier in the weekend, it was reported that Ilkay Gundogan had requested that he be allowed to leave Barcelona before the summer transfer window closes. Hansi Flick addressed the matter after Saturday’s victory over Valencia, and he expressed his belief that the veteran midfielder would be going nowhere.

According to a report from Sport, Gundogan’s desire to leave stems from his expected reduction in prominence. He was ever-present for Barcelona last season, but with the recent arrival of Dani Olmo, he is no longer guaranteed to be a regular starter for the Catalan giants going forward.

Gundogan is well-known as being someone that is strong-willed, and it appears that he would not accept a reduced role, which is why he wants to leave. Barcelona bosses would certainly welcome the move, as it would allow a high-earner to be moved on, which would help with possible new signings and player registrations.

Gündogan doesn't want to be a problem for Barcelona and is also open to leaving due to doubts about his role this season. Barça could give him the letter of freedom so he can leave on a free. @Jordigil — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 18, 2024

It remains to be seen how this Gundogan saga plays out. He would be a massive miss for Barcelona if he were to leave, which Flick is well aware of.