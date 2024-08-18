Barcelona

Revealed: Ilkay Gundogan’s reasons for seeking Barcelona exit – report

Earlier in the weekend, it was reported that Ilkay Gundogan had requested that he be allowed to leave Barcelona before the summer transfer window closes. Hansi Flick addressed the matter after Saturday’s victory over Valencia, and he expressed his belief that the veteran midfielder would be going nowhere.

According to a report from Sport, Gundogan’s desire to leave stems from his expected reduction in prominence. He was ever-present for Barcelona last season, but with the recent arrival of Dani Olmo, he is no longer guaranteed to be a regular starter for the Catalan giants going forward.

Gundogan is well-known as being someone that is strong-willed, and it appears that he would not accept a reduced role, which is why he wants to leave. Barcelona bosses would certainly welcome the move, as it would allow a high-earner to be moved on, which would help with possible new signings and player registrations.

It remains to be seen how this Gundogan saga plays out. He would be a massive miss for Barcelona if he were to leave, which Flick is well aware of.

Posted by

Tags Barcelona Hansi Flick Ilkay Gundogan

1 Comment

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News