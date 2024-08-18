Predicted Teams Mallorca-Real Madrid: Kylian Mbappe to make La Liga debut

Real Madrid kicked off their 2024-25 season in style on Wednesday, as they defeated Atalanta to win the UEFA Super Cup. They now get their La Liga campaign underway on Sunday with a tricky trip to Son Moix, where they will face Mallorca.

Carlo Ancelotti hinted at possible changes for the La Liga opener, but according to Diario AS, he won’t make any changes to the side that was victorious in Warsaw. That would mean Kylian Mbappe makes his first league appearance from the start, and he will hope to add to the debut goal he scored against Atalanta.

Luka Modric missed out on starting during the week, and the expectation is that the same will happen in Palma. Aurelien Tchouameni is set to continue at the base of the midfield, flanked by Federico Valverde and Jude Bellingham.

New Mallorca manager has more choices to make for his debut match at the club. He’s expected to go with Dominik Greif as his new starting goalkeeper, with Leo Roman on the bench. New signings Johan Mojica and Takuma Asano are also set to take their place in the line-up, alongside star striker Vedat Muriqi.

Real Madrid will hope to follow in the footsteps of Barcelona by winning their first La Liga match, although they have struggled at Son Moix in their last two meetings there with Mallorca. It won’t be easy this time either, despite Mbappe’s inclusion.