Atletico Madrid Real Sociedad

Multiple Bundesliga sides have enquired about Atletico Madrid striker Samu Omorodion

Atletico Madrid striker Samu Omorodion has been left in limbo this summer, after his prospective move to Chelsea collapsed, following the English side’s decision to change the conditions at the last minute. His future remains uncertain.

While before the Chelsea deal Atletico were briefing that they would be hanging onto Omorodion this summer, it appears the arrivals of Alexander Sorloth and Julian Alvarez have altered their and his thinking. Now it looks as if he will depart the Metropolitano almost come what may.

Matteo Moretto has revealed on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing that in addition to two Italian giants, and numerous La Liga sides, more than one Bundesliga side has shown interest in the 20-year-old Olympic gold medallist. Previously only Bayer Leverkusen in Germany had been linked with him, but it appears there may be more suitors in the offing.

It is also noted that Atletico will not consider a loan deal as things stand, which would rule out the majority of La Liga options for Omorodion. With just under two weeks to go in the transfer window, it seems likely that some form of movement will take place, as dominoes begin to fall across Europe.

Posted by

Tags Atletico Madrid Bayer Leverkusen Juventus Napoli Real Sociedad Samu Omorodion

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News