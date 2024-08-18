Mbappe frustrated in Mallorca as Real Madrid draw La Liga opener

Real Madrid have opened their La Liga title defence with a muted 1-1 draw at Mallorca.

Los Blancos were left frustrated in Palma as Kylian Mbappe’s long awaited La Liga debut ended in a tie in the Balearics.

With so much attention on Mbappe’s big night in Mallorca, Real Madrid looked on course for a routine win, as Rodrygo Goes fired home an early breakthrough.

However, as the visitors failed to find that all-important second goal either side of the break, they left themselves vulnerable to an equaliser.

Mallorca stayed in the game in the second half and Vedat Muriqi powered home a towering header to drag the hosts level.

The home side dug in late on, and created chances to win the game on the break, but they were happy to seize a point against the defending champions.

Up next for Real Madrid is their first home game of the campaign as Real Valladolid head to the Spanish capital on August 25.

Images via Getty Images